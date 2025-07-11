EN
    Unsteady weather sets the tone throughout Kazakhstan

    07:07, 11 July 2025

    Unsteady weather lingers in the greater part of Kazakhstan this week, causing rains, squalls, and heavy downpours, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting Kazhydromet

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Weather without precipitation persists in the country’s west and southwest, with dust storms and fog predicted for the south and north.

    The high fire hazard is forecast for Mangistau, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar, Abai and Ulytau regions.

    Sweltering temperatures are predicted for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau regions with the mercury rising as high as 35-41 degrees Celsius.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on July 9.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan rains Fog Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
