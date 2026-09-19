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    Unstable weather forecast across Kazakhstan on Saturday

    07:32, 19 September 2026

    A northwest cyclone is set to bring rain to much of Kazakhstan on September 19, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    weather, rain, Astana
    Photo credit: ViktorFedyunin/Qazinform

    However, dry weather is expected in the west, southeast, and east of the country.

    In the morning, patches of fog are forecast in western, northern, and eastern Kazakhstan.

    High fire danger is predicted in the Pavlodar, Karaganda, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Zhetisu, and Almaty regions.

    Earlier, it was reported that warmer weather was expected across Kazakhstan on September 19-21.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Rains Fires Regions
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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