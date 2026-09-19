Unstable weather forecast across Kazakhstan on Saturday

However, dry weather is expected in the west, southeast, and east of the country.

In the morning, patches of fog are forecast in western, northern, and eastern Kazakhstan.

High fire danger is predicted in the Pavlodar, Karaganda, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Zhetisu, and Almaty regions.

Earlier, it was reported that warmer weather was expected across Kazakhstan on September 19-21.