Unseen Moon landscapes revealed by Artemis II crew

The photos were taken on April 6 during a 7-hour pass around the lunar far side by the agency’s Orion spacecraft and released Tuesday.

The crew of four astronauts used several cameras to capture thousands of photographs. The team includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency. More images are expected in the coming days as the spacecraft continues its journey back to Earth.

“Our four Artemis II astronauts — Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy — took humanity on an incredible journey around the Moon and brought back images so exquisite and brimming with science, they will inspire generations to come,” said Dr. Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington.

During the flyby, the astronauts documented lunar impact craters, ancient lava flows and surface fractures. Scientists say these observations will help researchers better understand how the Moon evolved over billions of years.

It's not just a phase 🌕



Artemis II astronauts captured these views of the Moon as the Orion spacecraft flew around the far side of the Moon on April 6, 2026. pic.twitter.com/lT7245Gp28 — NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2026

The crew also recorded differences in color, brightness and surface texture across the lunar terrain, observed both earthset and earthrise, and captured views of the Sun’s corona during a solar eclipse. In addition, they reported 6 meteoroid impact flashes on the Moon’s darkened surface.

Scientists are now examining the transmitted images, audio and other mission data to determine the precise timing and location of the observed events and to compare them with observations made by amateur astronomers on Earth.

“It was remarkable listening to the crew describe the stunning views during the flyby,” said Jacob Bleacher, NASA’s chief exploration scientist at the agency’s headquarters. “At first, their descriptions didn’t quite match what we were seeing on our screens. Now that higher resolution images are coming down, we can finally experience the moments they were trying to share and truly appreciate the scientific return provided by these images and our other research on this mission.”

NASA plans for the spacecraft to return to Earth on April 10, with splashdown scheduled off the coast of San Diego. After recovery, the crew will be transferred to the transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha.

NASA’s Artemis program, announced in 2019, aims to return humans to the Moon through regular crewed missions and establish a platform for future exploration, including eventual missions to Mars.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Moon was revealed in rare view of both near and far sides.