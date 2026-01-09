Unscheduled checkpoint inspections held on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

The inspection, conducted despite the holiday period, was aimed at strengthening the phytosanitary safety of import-export cargo and ensuring compliance with the requirements of the EAEU. During the inspection, participants in foreign economic activity were instructed to strictly adhere to phytosanitary regulations and enhance control over the import and export of quarantined products.

In case of violations in the field of plant quarantine, appropriate measures must be taken, including the return, destruction, or decontamination of agricultural goods.

Additional directives were issued to prevent the import of cargo that fails to meet EAEU phytosanitary standards and poses a potential security threat to the country's territory.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan extended restrictions at the Daut-Ata border checkpoint.