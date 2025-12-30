Unlock ChatGPT’s hidden app powers

Getting started is straightforward. While logged into ChatGPT, users can simply begin a prompt with the name of the app they want to use. The assistant then walks them through signing in and linking the account. All integrations can also be managed in one place through the Settings menu under Apps and Connectors, where users can browse available services, connect new ones, or disconnect them at any time.

These integrations turn ChatGPT into a planning and discovery hub. Travel services such as Booking.com and Expedia allow users to search for hotels and flights using natural language, filtering by budget, location, dates, star ratings, or amenities. Once a suitable option appears, the final booking is completed on the partner’s site.

Zillow applies the same idea to home searches, helping users narrow listings by price, size, or neighborhood with simple text prompts.

For work and creativity, Canva and Figma are designed to help users move faster from idea to structure. Canva can generate early versions of posters, presentations, or social media visuals based on detailed instructions, while Figma can turn rough ideas into diagrams, flowcharts, or product roadmaps. The results are meant as starting points, with users free to refine them directly in the original apps.

ChatGPT’s integrations also cover learning and entertainment.

Coursera helps users quickly identify online courses suited to their level and goals, comparing options by rating, duration, and cost.

Spotify allows users to create playlists, discover new music, and manage their library based on mood or listening habits, all through chat commands.

Everyday tasks are supported through services like DoorDash, Target, Uber, and Uber Eats. DoorDash can generate meal plans and add ingredients to a grocery cart in one step, while Target focuses on gift ideas and curated shopping lists that can be purchased through the user’s account. Uber integrations help users check ride options or explore local food choices, with payments finalized in the respective apps. These features are currently available only in the United States.

OpenAI emphasizes that linking an account means sharing certain app data with ChatGPT, such as preferences or usage history, to enable personalization. Users are encouraged to review permissions carefully and can disconnect any integration at any time through Settings.

More services are planned. OpenAI has confirmed that additional partners, including OpenTable, PayPal, and Walmart, are expected to join in 2026. For now, app integrations are limited to users in the United States and Canada, with Europe and the United Kingdom not yet included.

