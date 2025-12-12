Disney and OpenAI seal $1 billion deal

The deal will allow users of the Sora video generator to create short videos featuring more than 200 iconic Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, heroes from the Marvel universe, and Star Wars characters. Previously, such experiments were blocked due to strict copyright restrictions.

Disney has become the first major content partner of the Sora platform.

The agreement does not grant full creative freedom. Content creators will be prohibited from using the likenesses of real actors and the original voices of characters. Disney has retained full control over the use of its intellectual property and has also received options to acquire additional shares in OpenAI.

Despite moving closer to artificial intelligence, the corporation has not softened its tough stance on the training of neural networks.

The partnership works both ways. Disney plans to integrate OpenAI technologies into its internal processes and develop new features for the Disney+ platform. The projects are also expected to involve the use of ChatGPT, including for workflow optimization and audience engagement.

In recent months, Disney has actively pursued legal action against AI companies, accusing them of illegally using its content.

