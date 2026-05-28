University expands inclusive education through high-tech library upgrade

The device operates via a built-in camera or scanner to capture printed text. Specialized software then recognizes the characters and converts them into audio format, which can be played through speakers or headphones. The technology not only improves access to information but also supports the academic and social inclusion of students with visual impairments.

“The new equipment was purchased as part of the university’s efforts to create an accessible and inclusive educational environment. The device allows students to independently work with academic and scientific literature in more than 20 languages, including Kazakh, Russian, and English,” said library director Asiya Yermisheva.

Currently, 16 students with visual impairments are studying at Kozybayev University.

“The use of this device will significantly expand students’ opportunities to work with library resources. They will now be able to independently use printed publications, educational materials, and various documents. This will have a positive impact on the quality of education for students with special educational needs,” Akzhan Karim, head of the university’s Center for Inclusive Education, noted.

In addition, the library provides Braille publications, audiobooks, and digitized literature for students with special educational needs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new inclusive school is under construction in Astana.