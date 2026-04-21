New inclusive school under construction in Astana

According to him, a concept document has now been approved to systematize the work – the city’s concept of inclusive policy, which makes it possible to create an inclusive environment across in virtually all areas of life support.

Kassymbek noted that the city budget remains socially oriented, directed toward social protection, education, healthcare, and other areas of support. 60% of the budget is allocated for these purposes. This year, financial support for rehabilitation and social inclusion increased by 12%.

At the same time, the full range of medical and rehabilitation services is being provided. Parallel measures are being implemented to promote employment: job placement, training, participation in government programs, and the provision of grants. Since the beginning of the year, more than 300 people have been placed in jobs, including 65 through the “Bastau Business” program.

“A system for delivering specialized social services has been established. Seven state institutions and eight non-governmental organizations are operating to provide support in various formats. Total coverage amounts to 7,183 people,” the city’s mayor highlighted.

Moreover, specific attention is also being given to the development of inclusive education.

“24 specialized organizations are functioning in the city, and construction of a specialized school with 800 places is underway. This will ensure 100% coverage of children requiring specialized support,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that inclusive sports complexes would open throughout Kazakhstan.