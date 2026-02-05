Universities, schools must function as sanctuaries of academic freedom - expert

Rector Nurlan Dulatbekov spoke at the 8th session of the Constitutional Commission on Thursday.

He highlighted that the present-day education system is built on a blend of funding sources. Such an approach, Dulatbekov noted, expands access to learning, improves program quality, and creates a sustainable model for university development.

"It is essential to use clearer, more definitive language to clarify that higher and postgraduate education is accessible in universities, regardless of ownership, whether through state grants or private tuition, under the terms and in the manner prescribed by the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan," he stated.

The educator specifically highlighted the revised form of Article 33, Clause 5, regarding the secular nature of educational organizations, except for religious institutions.

“This wording is fully in line with the principle of the separation of church and state, which is of fundamental importance for the education system. Universities and schools must remain a domain of science, knowledge, and, of course, academic freedom. This approach protects students, preserves a neutral learning environment, and mitigates the risks of ideological pressure,” the rector added.

To date, the Commission for Constitutional Reform has finalized the draft of the new Constitution, based on proposals from citizens and the expert community. The document was officially published on January 31.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakh citizens are proactively engaged in shaping the new Constitution.