    Driving reform: Kazakh citizens proactively engaged in shaping new Constitution

    16:48, 5 February 2026

    A digital wave of civic engagement has hit Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Commission, with thousands of proposals pouring in via the e-Otinish platform as the nation reshapes its supreme law, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    How Kazakhstan's proactive civic engagement drives Constitutional Reform
    Video still

    The Secretariat of the Constitutional Commission has received over 4,000 submissions from citizens, Chairperson of the Commission Elvira Azimova announced at its 8th session.

    She noted that, alongside positive feedback, people continue to submit specific, substantive proposals to revise individual articles of the draft Constitution.

    "The nationwide discussion of the draft Constitution clearly demonstrates that citizens are actively and consciously engaged in the constitutional process. An open public dialogue will continue, and Commission members will keep on providing professional guidance on the provisions of the draft of the new Constitution," Azimova emphasized.

    The current draft, built on a foundation of expert insights and citizen feedback, was officially unveiled on January 31.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an exclusive interview with TheNewsInternational that Kazakhstan is undergoing one of the most profound stages of political transformation in its modern history, with constitutional reforms aimed at building a more just and balanced system of governance. 

    Almas Zhexenbekov
