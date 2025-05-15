Universities of Italy and Kazakhstan develop scientific projects

Opening the conference, Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said Kazakhstan embarks on a new stage of the development of its science and research.

Through the national science development concept in the system of higher education we are moving to an open model that directly connects science with the real needs of society and economy. Modern science should not just conduct research, but also solve specific problems, implement innovations and inspire. Conferences like these remind us that science is not only data and discoveries, but also innovations, culture, communication and partnerships, the Minister said.

According to Nazarbayev University Medicine School instructor Yeltai Rakhmanov, Italy and Kazakhstan develop joint projects in personalized medicine, cardiology, sports medicine, robotics, engineering and mining industries.

We support not only Nazarbayev University, but also regional universities in general in establishing partnerships with Italian organizations. For example, among our partners are the Marat Ospanov Medical University in Aktobe, the Medical University in Semey and other universities. One of the most innovative projects is an initiative in sports cardiology using minimally invasive methods aimed at improving diagnostics. The second project is in the field of rehabilitation: large Italian innovative companies have supplied telerehabilitation devices to remote areas of Kazakhstan. It gives a potent impetus to the development of the scientific community. I think such a platform will contribute to the development of science and innovation between the two countries. In the future, we hope to work not only within Kazakhstan, but throughout Central Asia, he added.

To note, Kozybayev University deepens ties with the University of Arizona.