Universe expanding faster than expected and no one knows why

A major international study has confirmed that nearby galaxies are moving away from us faster than expected. This rate, known as the Hubble constant, describes how quickly the Universe is expanding. The new analysis found a value of about 73.5 kilometers per second per megaparsec, meaning the farther a galaxy is, the faster it moves away from us.

However, when scientists look much farther back in time, using signals from the early Universe, they get a lower number, around 67.

This gap may seem small, but researchers say it is too large to dismiss as a simple error. The difference has now reached a level where it is very unlikely to be caused by chance.

The problem, often called the “Hubble tension,” has persisted for more than a decade despite improved tools, better data, and careful checks.

To investigate, scientists combined many different ways of measuring distances in space. These include observing certain types of stars, exploding stars, and even special galaxies. By linking all these methods together into what they call a “distance network,” they aimed to reduce errors and cross check results.

No matter which reliable methods were used, the faster expansion rate in the nearby Universe remained consistent. Either there is still an unknown issue in the measurements, or something important is missing from our understanding of how the Universe works.

Researchers say the second option is becoming harder to ignore. If confirmed, it could mean that current theories about the Universe may need to be revised.

For now, the mystery remains unresolved. Despite better data than ever before, the Universe continues to expand faster than scientists can explain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists move closer to detecting mysterious spacetime ripples.