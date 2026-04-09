Scientists move closer to detecting mysterious spacetime ripples

A study led by the University of Warwick offers the first unified framework for identifying so called spacetime fluctuations. These are extremely small and random distortions in spacetime that many theories predict should exist if gravity and quantum physics are connected.

The idea of such fluctuations was first suggested decades ago by physicist John Wheeler. However, scientists have struggled to search for them because different theories predict different types of signals. As a result, experimental researchers have not always known what to look for.

The new research organizes these possible fluctuations into 3 main categories based on how they change across space and time. For each category, the team identified specific patterns that could be measured using laser interferometers, instruments that detect tiny changes in distance by using laser beams.

The signals could potentially be detected by large facilities such as the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory, better known as LIGO, as well as by smaller experimental setups now being developed.

Dr Sharmila Balamurugan of the University of Warwick, the study’s first author, said the work helps translate complex theoretical ideas into signals that real instruments can measure. She said this means scientists may be able to test predictions about quantum gravity using existing technology rather than waiting for entirely new devices.

The study also suggests that smaller laboratory interferometers, including projects such as QUEST and GQuEST under development in the United Kingdom and the United States, could play a major role. Although much smaller than large observatories, these tabletop systems can study a wider range of signal frequencies, allowing them to capture more detailed information about possible spacetime fluctuations.

Large facilities such as LIGO, however, remain extremely sensitive and could still serve as powerful detectors that help confirm whether such fluctuations exist at all.

Researchers also addressed a long-standing question about whether certain design features, known as arm cavities, improve detection. Their analysis shows that these structures can indeed increase sensitivity depending on the type of fluctuation being studied.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Chinese scientists captured unprecedented view of galactic forces.