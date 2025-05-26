Univ. of Tokyo mulls accepting Harvard foreign students if barred

The university previously launched a program in 2022 to temporarily host researchers and students unable to continue their studies due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, offering research labs and accommodation free of charge.

According to the university's official website, more than 30 students and researchers have been accepted into the program as of the end of March 2024. In addition to financial support, Japanese language classes and counseling services have been provided.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has moved to end Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students and force existing foreign students to transfer or lose their legal status by deciding to revoke the university's certification of its Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

But international students are expected to remain enrolled at the university under a temporary injunction issued by a U.S. federal district court, while the legality of the administration's decision is under review.

The Japanese university said it is still exploring details.

Earlier it was reported that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has officially revoked Harvard University’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), effectively banning the school from enrolling foreign students.