DHS bans Harvard from enrolling foreign students

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Harvard had created “an unsafe campus environment” by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to harass students, particularly Jewish students. She added that “many of these agitators are foreign students.”

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” said Secretary Noem. “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students.”

DHS noted Harvard ignored multiple requests to provide information about criminal behavior by foreign students. “Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused,” said Noem.

In addition to safety concerns, the DHS cited Harvard’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The university reportedly hosted and trained members of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a paramilitary group sanctioned by the U.S. government over human rights concerns.

Last month, DHS also canceled $2.7 million in grants to Harvard after the university failed to respond to official inquiries.

Among the allegations:

· Jewish students at Harvard faced widespread harassment and violence.

· Pro-Hamas groups remained active on campus after October 7.

· Harvard researchers collaborated with Chinese and Iranian-linked institutions on U.S. defense-funded projects.

· The university accepted over $150 million from foreign governments since 2020.

· Campus crime rates rose sharply, with aggravated assaults up 295% and robberies up 560% between 2022 and 2023.

Secretary Noem warned that this action should serve as “a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country.”

Earlier, we reported that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the termination of two grants totaling more than $2.7 million that had previously been awarded to Harvard University.