Unity tested? Alberta to hold referendum on future in Canada

This marks the most significant test of national unity in decades.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the decision in a televised address following two citizen petitions – one calling for independence with over 300,000 signatures, and another urging the province to stay, which gathered more than 400,000.

The independence movement has gained traction in the oil-rich province, fueled by long-standing frustration that Ottawa overlooks Alberta’s interests. Yet, opinion polls indicate most residents oppose separation.

In the televised address, Smith outlined the referendum question: "Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

Smith, in turn, confirmed she will personally vote for Alberta to remain part of Canada.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a court in the province of Alberta had struck down a petition seeking a referendum on the possible separation of the province from Canada.