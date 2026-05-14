The decision was issued by the Court of King's Bench of Alberta. In a written ruling, Justice Shaina Leonard said provincial authorities had breached their constitutional duty to consult Indigenous communities before advancing a process connected to Alberta’s possible separation.

The legal challenge was brought by Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Blackfoot Confederacy, representing the Siksika, Kainai and Piikani Nations. The applicants argued that Alberta’s potential secession from Canada could affect Indigenous rights and the validity of Treaties 7 and 8.

The court also ruled that provincial electoral authorities should not have approved the initiative launched by the separatist group Stay Free Alberta following amendments to referendum legislation.

According to CityNews Edmonton, supporters of the initiative collected more than 300,000 signatures, well above the approximately 178,000 required. However, the court ruled that the collected signatures would not be counted and the results of the process could not be certified in its current form.

Following the ruling, supporters of the initiative said they intended to appeal. Lawyer for Stay Free Alberta, Jeff Rath, described the decision as “legally flawed.”

Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith also said the provincial government plans to challenge the ruling. According to her, the decision deprives hundreds of thousands of Albertans of the opportunity to participate in a democratic process.

At the same time, Smith has repeatedly stated that she does not support Alberta leaving Canada, but believes residents should have the right to initiate referendums through citizen-led petitions.

Debates over sovereignty and self-determination have intensified in recent years not only in Canada.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said talks on Greenland had begun and expressed hope for reaching a “good deal” for the United States and Europe. Following the remarks, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that NATO does not have the authority to negotiate on Denmark’s behalf.