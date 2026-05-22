United States sets Dulles screening rule for travelers from Ebola-hit countries

The requirement took effect on May 21, 2026, according to a travel alert issued for U.S. citizens abroad.

The measure applies to travelers who were present in the three countries within 21 days before arriving in the United States. They will be subject to enhanced public health screening at Washington Dulles International Airport, also known as IAD.

The screening will be carried out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, together with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection.

The alert said the measure was introduced in response to an Ebola outbreak. It also noted that the Dulles entry requirement applies to all affected passengers, including U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Travelers were advised to be ready for possible flight changes or cancellations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on the travel advisory issued by the Kazakh MFA amid the Ebola outbreak in Africa.