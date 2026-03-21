Unique cultural center being built in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn
Construction of a modern cultural center, unique in the country is underway in Naryn Oblast, President Sadyr Zhaparov told during a ceremony dedicated to the Nooruz holiday, Kabar reports.
According to the head of state, 2 billion 382 million soms have been allocated from the Stabilization Fund for the city's development. These funds are being used to implement this large-scale project, which will become an important cultural infrastructure facility in the region.
The President emphasized that the center under construction will meet modern standards and becomes a unique venue for cultural events, the development of creativity, and the preservation of national traditions.
Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Cultural Center was opened in Brussels.