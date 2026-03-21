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    Unique cultural center being built in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn

    22:08, 21 March 2026

    Construction of a modern cultural center, unique in the country is underway in Naryn Oblast, President Sadyr Zhaparov told during a ceremony dedicated to the Nooruz holiday, Kabar reports.

    Unique cultural center being built in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn
    Phоtо credit: Kabar

    According to the head of state, 2 billion 382 million soms have been allocated from the Stabilization Fund for the city's development. These funds are being used to implement this large-scale project, which will become an important cultural infrastructure facility in the region.

    The President emphasized that the center under construction will meet modern standards and becomes a unique venue for cultural events, the development of creativity, and the preservation of national traditions.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Cultural Center was opened in Brussels.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Culture World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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