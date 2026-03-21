Unique cultural center being built in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn

According to the head of state, 2 billion 382 million soms have been allocated from the Stabilization Fund for the city's development. These funds are being used to implement this large-scale project, which will become an important cultural infrastructure facility in the region.

The President emphasized that the center under construction will meet modern standards and becomes a unique venue for cultural events, the development of creativity, and the preservation of national traditions.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Cultural Center was opened in Brussels.