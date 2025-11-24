Kazakh Cultural Center opens in Brussels

The center will serve as a place where children and adults can study the Kazakh language, learn about national traditions, and develop creative skills, while preserving a connection with their homeland’s culture.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko emphasized that the opening of the center gives an additional boost to cultural cooperation.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Belgium

He stressed that the establishment of the Kazakh Culture Center is an important step in supporting the compatriots abroad. It will help preserve the language, traditions, and cultural identity, especially among young people.

The initiative to create the center came in response to longstanding requests from the diaspora. Project leader Ardak Moldanyazova, who actively works with Kazakh families in Belgium, highlighted the importance of this event.

She said many parents have long said that their children lack opportunities to hear the Kazakh language and learn native traditions. Over time, some began to lose their cultural connection. Such a center was therefore especially timely. Now the Kazakh families have a space where children can gradually return to the language and cultural roots.

On the opening day, children were introduced to the basics of the Kazakh language, traditional games, elements of national music, and creative activities. Special attention was given to families with adopted Kazakh children, eager to provide them with an understanding of their heritage.

The Kazakh Cultural Center will offer language classes, creative studios, lessons in playing the dombra, cultural programs, and educational initiatives. It is expected to become an important center for Kazakhs living in Europe and a living bridge between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

