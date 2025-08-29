Unique bronze age artifacts discovered in Turkistan region

The discoveries include stone tools dating back 40,000–60,000 years, gold-inlaid jewelry, bronze bracelets, household items, warrior’s weapons, and medieval copper coins.

The expedition is led by renowned archaeologist Aleksandr Podushkin, a professor at South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University named after Ozbekali Zhanibekov. He noted that discoveries of such scale have been made in Central Asia for the first time — specifically in the Ordabasy district.

“These artifacts show that people of the Bronze Age had mastered not only metallurgy and casting but also the fundamentals of jewelry-making. This reflects the advanced development of our ancestors and confirms that the Ordabasy district was one of the key centers of ancient civilization and culture,” the archaeologist emphasized.

All artifacts will first undergo laboratory analysis before being transferred to the collection of the Ordabasy National Historical and Cultural Reserve.

