Kazakh animated film Altyn adam wins audience award at Children’s Film Festival in Jordan

The animated film Altyn adam was commissioned by the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan with support from the State Center for the Support of National Cinema. The film was produced at the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm studio, directed by Turdybek Maidan and Tilek Toleugazy, with the screenplay penned by Annas Bagdat and Ularbek Nurgalym.

The festival, which took place on August 15-21 under the patronage of Princess Jalila bint Ali, was organized by the Royal Film Commission of Jordan. The competition program featured top children’s and youth films from Kazakhstan, China, the Netherlands, Latvia, and several other countries.

Earlier this summer, on June 5, the animated film Altyn adam ("Golden Man") premiered in cinemas across Kazakhstan.

The animated fim tells the story of a Saka warrior who embarks on a journey to the peak of Khan Tengri in search of the Fire of Life. The film conveys the idea that true strength lies in purity of spirit and the pursuit of goodness. Its creators emphasize that the project’s main goal is to instill moral and spiritual values in children.

