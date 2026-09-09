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    Unified financial market strategy proposed by National Bank, covering AIFC

    21:16, 9 September 2026

    Governor of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov has proposed drafting a unified strategy for the development of Kazakhstan’s financial market, which will also cover the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    AIFC
    Photo credit: Ospan Ali

    Speaking at the Astana Finance Days, Suleimenov said the document should be prepared in the near future to prevent competition for investors and liquidity among various financial platforms.

    “We have a common jurisdiction, we have the AIFC, and Alatau City is emerging as another hub for financial innovation. Web3 [blockchain-based internet - edit], digital financial assets - all of this will be implemented there. That is why unified goals, strategy, clear international positioning, and a single liquidity pool are crucial. Otherwise, each platform will pursue its own narrow interests, which may not align with national priorities. I firmly believe that we need to develop the strategy of the national financial market development in the near time,” Suleimenov said on the sidelines of Astana Finance Days, adding that this work would be carried out jointly with the AIFC.

    Earlier, it was reported that Alatau City Authority and South Korean technology companies AST Holdings Co., Ltd. and ILJOO GnS Co., Ltd. had signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding in Smart City and digital technologies.

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre Finance and Budget Alatau
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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