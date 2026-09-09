Alatau City and S Korean сompanies launch pilot digital twin project

Alatau City Authority and South Korean technology companies AST Holdings Co., Ltd. and ILJOO GnS Co., Ltd. have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of Smart City and digital technologies. The memorandum was signed in Busan as part of the World Smart City Expo.

The parties plan to develop a pilot project to apply digital twin and Internet of Things technologies. The project will test how data on urban facilities can be collected and synchronized, how utility infrastructure can be connected to a single system, and how the resulting data can be used for city management.

AST Holdings has been operating in the digital technology sector for more than 25 years. The company develops three-dimensional digital models of cities and infrastructure facilities by integrating GIS and BIM data with visualization, modelling and monitoring tools.

ILJOO GnS has been operating in the market since 2006 and specializes in the digitalization of industry and urban infrastructure. The company develops solutions based on artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and digital twins, as well as production management and industrial safety systems.

Alatau City is being built from the ground up, making it possible to develop its digital infrastructure alongside roads, utility networks and other urban facilities. This will allow the parties to determine in advance what data should be collected and how different systems will interact with one another.

At the first stage, the parties will focus on a limited pilot area. The pilot will test the collection and synchronization of urban data, as well as the monitoring of utility infrastructure. This approach will make it possible to assess the effectiveness of the solutions before applying them in other parts of the city.

In the future, the digital twin could be used for development planning, traffic flow management, monitoring utility networks and assessing environmental conditions. Unlike a conventional three-dimensional model, it will receive data from real urban facilities and reflect changes in the city’s infrastructure.

Following the signing of the memorandum, expert groups will determine the location of the pilot area, the facilities to be connected and the technical parameters of the project. Based on the results of the testing, the parties will consider expanding the functionality of the Alatau City digital twin.

Earlier, Alatau City Authority, Prosecutor’s Office ink Memorandum on investor rights protection.