Unified energy management system to be created in Kazakhstan by 2027

According to Bakytzhan, the sector is already implementing AI-powered online monitoring systems while integrating fragmented data into a single digital ecosystem, a move expected to enhance transparency in management processes and support more effective decision-making.

“Work is currently underway to create a unified state system for managing the fuel and energy complex — the EnergyTech platform. It is being developed in line with QazTech standards and will integrate all sectors of the fuel and energy complex into a single platform-based solution,” he said.

The platform is expected to coordinate management processes across 10 key areas, including energy, subsoil use, processing, and the coal industry, with development and full-scale rollout planned for 2026–2027.

The Ministry of Energy notes that the project will become one of the key drivers of digitalization in the sector and is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s economic growth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev has identified potential sites for the construction of nuclear power plants.