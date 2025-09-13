Unico Play enters the market with unique content

According to the company, 6 original series will premiere on the platform this fall, with another 23 projects currently in production. The service’s library will feature world premieres, Turkish and Korean dramas dubbed into Kazakh, Kazakhstani film classics, more than one hundred TV channels, sports broadcasts, and the largest collection of children’s content in the Kazakh language.

Unico Play is part of the Uni-Q Group ecosystem, which also includes Unico Studio (film and series production), Unico Dub (AI dubbing and subtitles), Unico Rights (international distribution), the digital format laboratory AINA, and the Shabyt Lab program supporting young authors.

Special attention is paid to localization. The popular Kazakh film My Name is Kozha now speaks different languages thanks to the AI dubbing system, making a national classic accessible to an international audience.

Unico Play positions itself as a next-generation service, offering films and series in HD and 4K without ads, live broadcasts of TV channels, sports events, and weekly premieres. Users can download movies for offline viewing, create family profiles with a safe kids’ mode, and receive personalized recommendations.

