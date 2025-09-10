OpenAI brings AI-animated film to the big screen with Critterz

All visual elements of a full-length animation, from backgrounds to characters, were designed using DALL·E, a tool that generates images from text prompts

The story takes place in a hidden forest inhabited by mysterious creatures known as the Critterz. Their peaceful life is disrupted by an unexpected visitor, sending them on a new adventure.

The creators describe Critterz as a blend of science documentary and comedy, where the narrator guides the audience through the forest until the characters themselves break into the story.

The project’s budget is under $30 million, and the production timeline is just nine months. This is unusually fast and cost-efficient compared with traditional animated features, which often cost between $100 and $200 million and take about three years to complete.

The idea for Critterz began as a short film by writer and director Chad Nelson, who started working with DALL·E three years ago. The story has since been expanded into a full-length feature, with the screenplay developed by members of the team behind Paddington in Peru.

The filmmakers plan to premiere Critterz at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, followed by a worldwide theatrical release.

