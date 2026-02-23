UNICEF launches new digital platform for volunteers in Kazakhstan

The platform combines training, participation in social initiatives, and leadership development, targeting young people aged 16–35.

Platform features access to volunteer tasks and social projects regardless of region and offers online courses on children’s rights, violence prevention, mental health, climate literacy, inclusion, and digital safety.

It provides digital volunteer profiles with automated participation tracking. The developers introduced gamification elements, personal avatars that evolve as participants complete tasks and tools for organizing community initiatives in schools and rural areas, supported by UNICEF coordinators.

UNICEF’s volunteer movement in Kazakhstan already includes over 10,000 active participants.

The platform was developed with support from Documentolog IT company, a digital partner of the project, which provided the solution free of charge.

UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan Rashed Mustafa Sarwar emphasized that the platform will expand opportunities for youth nationwide, fostering leadership and social responsibility.

The platform is open to all. Volunteer recruitment will be held four times a year — in February, April, July, and October.

As written before, this January 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Volunteers Forum in Astana, noting that this year is marked globally as the International Year of Volunteers.

Kazakhstan’s initiative to declare a Year of Volunteers at the UN General Assembly received broad international support.