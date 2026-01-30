President Tokayev addresses Volunteers Forum in Astana

The Forum brought together youth representatives from different regions of the country. I see true patriots, proactive and compassionate young people, serving the society, in each of you, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh President noted that the world marks 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers.

As you know, I proposed this initiative at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Our proposal received global support. Kazakhstan, as a forward-looking country, promotes values shared by all humanity and passes them on to future generations. Being a volunteer means to do good deeds, to create good, to set an example for others, to faithfully serve and care for one’s homeland. Only people with noble intentions and a pure heart choose this path. By becoming volunteers, they dedicate themselves to tireless work. Without exaggeration, it can be stated that the volunteer movement is a reflection of a progressively minded society, said Tokayev.

