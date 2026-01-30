President Tokayev addresses Volunteers Forum in Astana
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the Volunteers Forum by welcoming its participants, while stressing the event’s significance, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Forum brought together youth representatives from different regions of the country. I see true patriots, proactive and compassionate young people, serving the society, in each of you, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Kazakh President noted that the world marks 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers.
As you know, I proposed this initiative at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Our proposal received global support. Kazakhstan, as a forward-looking country, promotes values shared by all humanity and passes them on to future generations. Being a volunteer means to do good deeds, to create good, to set an example for others, to faithfully serve and care for one’s homeland. Only people with noble intentions and a pure heart choose this path. By becoming volunteers, they dedicate themselves to tireless work. Without exaggeration, it can be stated that the volunteer movement is a reflection of a progressively minded society, said Tokayev.
