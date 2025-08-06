Kazakh youth join UNICEF’s Volunteering Initiative

The event was dedicated to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the official launch of the UNICEF Volunteer Hub in Kokshetau. Participants were welcomed by representatives of the Akmola Regional Akimat, Sh. Ualikhanov University, and UNICEF Youth Engagement Specialist and National Volunteer Program Coordinator Yersain Kabdrashev.

“Kokshetau and the Akmola region are becoming an important part of the growing youth movement for children's rights. There are 69 youth organizations actively working in the region, and our goal is to unite their efforts for the well-being of children and youth. We aim to provide young people with access to quality education, support, and development opportunities. It is especially important that the youth of Akmola region become part of the global UNICEF volunteer movement, which brings together over 10 million participants in 190 countries around the world.” said Yersain Kabdrashev.

The first part of the event, dedicated to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, was held in an interactive format. Participants discussed various rights, reflected on how they are upheld globally and in Kazakhstan, and shared their own ideas for improving the situation in their communities.

In the second part, UNICEF presented what the newly launched Volunteer Hub in Kokshetau will offer to the region. The hub will provide free, high-quality education to young people interested in volunteering, implementing social projects, and promoting children’s rights. The educational program will cover six key areas: promotion of children’s rights, protection from violence and bullying, mental and physical health of children, eco-volunteering, core UNICEF volunteer skills, and the mission, values, and history of UNICEF. In addition to the training sessions, regular events will be held — both for volunteers and organized by them for children.

A special focus of the event was placed on rural areas of the Akmola region, which, according to the youth, often lack such opportunities. Organizers shared their plans to bring educational activities by UNICEF volunteers to villages throughout the region.

Since 2020, more than 10,000 young people have joined the UNICEF volunteer movement in Kazakhstan. In the Akmola region alone, over 300 new volunteers have registered in the past month, and the next selection round is planned for October 2025. These initiatives not only help youth gain knowledge but also empower them to take action — in schools, universities, cities, and villages — bringing positive change with their own hands.

