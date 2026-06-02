Tajikistan, UNICEF explore cooperation on vocational education

The meeting took place on June 1 and focused on the results of ongoing joint initiatives in vocational education.

Committee Chairman Farhod Rahimi expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation with UNICEF and said the government body is interested in further strengthening ties.

Arthur van Diesen, head of UNICEF’s representative office in Tajikistan, praised the government’s attention to developing primary and secondary vocational education and its inclusion among national strategic priorities.

He described Tajikistan’s approach as a strong example of long-term planning in education policy that could serve as a model for other countries.

At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasized that a new phase of cooperation between the United Nations and the Government of Tajikistan for 2027–2030, currently in its final approval stage, would provide a solid foundation for expanding collaboration, including in vocational education.

Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe is set to host the Tajikistan–South Korea 2026 Culture Festival.