UNGA80: World leaders to discuss framework for inclusive, accountable AI governance

The UN says Artificial AI has been rapidly transforming the world including everything from self-driving cars to the analysis of medical images, from inventory management for businesses to financial trading algorithms and from virtual assistants to real-time language translation.

However, it notes that the benefits of AI are unevenly distributed, and many countries struggle to access the tools which could transform their societies by supporting development and improving the lives of ordinary people.

Its rapid expansion inevitably brings with it a host of risks and challenges, including threats to information accuracy and human rights, for example surveillance.

“Without adequate guardrails, AI could further exacerbate inequalities and digital divides and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable. We must seize this historic opportunity...for the benefit of all humanity,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

