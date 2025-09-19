Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to pay a working visit to New York on September 21-23, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State will attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), hold talks with heads of state and international organizations.
In New York, the Head of State will take part in a roundtable involving the U.S. business captains and meet with heads of global top companies.
As written before, the UN General Assembly opened its 80th session on Tuesday, September 9.