UNGA declares 2027-2036 Int'l Decade for Strengthening Peace for the Benefit of Future Generations

With this step, member states reaffirmed their collective commitment to peace, dialogue, and intergenerational solidarity as essential foundations for the well-being of future generations.

The resolution recalls the goals and principles of the UN Charter, including the determination to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war” and the obligation to resolve disputes peacefully. It also recognizes the importance of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace as a universal mandate for promoting peace and nonviolence.

According to the resolution, the period 2027-2036 is proclaimed the International Decade for Strengthening Peace for Future Generations.

Its aim is to foster peace, encourage dialogue and reconciliation, and support interaction among generations, including children, youth, and the elderly, to ensure that the needs and interests of future generations are considered in policymaking and decision-making processes.

The resolution welcomes the contributions of member states, leaders, and peoples who have advanced peace, reconciliation, dialogue, and national unity through inclusive political processes, confidence-building measures, post-conflict recovery, and long-term investments in social cohesion. These national experiences are highlighted as valuable sources of inspiration for present and future generations.

It further acknowledges commitments made at the 2024 Summit of the Future, including the adoption of the Pact for the Future, in which member states pledged to strengthen cooperation to safeguard the interests of future generations.

The resolution also notes positive developments in Central Asia, welcoming efforts by Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to resolve border issues peacefully and the signing of related agreements.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan had been elected as the coordinator of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries for a one-year term starting July 1. The LLDC group consists of 32 member states.