Tajikistan elected coordinator of Group of Landlocked Developing Countries

Addressing those present, Sheralizoda highlighted the importance of trade policy, transit systems, infrastructure development, regional connectivity, and the implementation of the Avaza Action Plan, the Tajik Embassy in Switzerland said.

Following the meeting, Tajikistan was elected as the coordinator of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries for a one-year term starting July 1. The LLDC group consists of 32 member states.

Tajikistan’s election will contribute to strengthening the country’s international standing, promoting national interests in global forums, enhancing its transport and transit potential and expanding opportunities for international cooperation.

It was reported earlier, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) identified Tajikistan as one of the region’s fastest-growing economies, driven by strong investment and industrial expansion.