UNESCO recognizes ancient tradition of Turkmen Alabay breeding

The decision was adopted on 11 December 2025 during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in New Delhi, India. All 24 Committee members voted in favor, following a highly positive evaluation by independent experts and UNESCO’s assessment body.

Photo credit: TDH

According to Turkmenistan’s National Commission for UNESCO, the nomination was prepared jointly with the International Association “Turkmen Alabay” and involved extensive participation from master breeders, families of dog handlers, researchers, and specialists. UNESCO highlighted this as a model example of engaging traditional bearers in the nomination process, noting in particular the significant role of women in maintaining and transmitting the tradition.

The Committee also commended Turkmenistan’s comprehensive preservation measures, implemented through coordinated efforts between state institutions, local authorities, NGOs, and community members. These efforts support the sustainability of the ancient tradition, ensure intergenerational transmission, and strengthen cultural identity linked to the Alabay breed.

The New Delhi session is reviewing 66 nominations submitted by UNESCO Member States, including 54 for the Representative List, 11 for the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, and one for the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices.

The Committee’s work continues until 13 December.

Earlier, Tajikistan’s Sumanak won UNESCO recognition.