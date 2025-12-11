Tajikistan’s Sumanak wins UNESCO recognition

During the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee on the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage in New Delhi on December 10, UNESCO announced that a national nomination of Tajikistan’s culture of Sumanak cooking was adopted and inscribed on its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

To note, the nomination file was drawn by the Tajikistan National Commission for UNESCO and put forward for the consideration in 2023.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported UNESCO adds the Central Asian yurt tradition to its heritage list.