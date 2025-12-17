UNESCO Glaciological Centre to continue operating in Kazakhstan

The document, signed on June 19, 2025, in Astana, is aimed at further development of international scientific cooperation in the field of studying mountain glaciers, snow, and permafrost, as well as assessing their impact on the region’s water resources in the context of climate change. The Agreement provides for:

· renewal of the status of the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Center as a Category 2 Center under the auspices of UNESCO for a period of eight years;

· ensuring the Center’s research, educational, and coordination activities in the field of glaciology and water resources of Central Asia;

· establishment of a Governing Board including representatives of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, UNESCO, and regional states;

· opportunities for joint projects, seminars, and training programs with the participation of international experts;

· ensuring open exchange of scientific data and promoting modern technologies in the monitoring and preservation of glaciers.

