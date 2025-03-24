Unemployment in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 23.2%
14:40, 24 March 2025
As of March 1, 2025, the number of unemployed people registered with the state employment service in search of work amounted to 67.6 thousand people. The data was published by the National Statistical Committee, Kabar reports.
Compared to the same date last year, the number of registered unemployed decreased by 23.2%.
Of the total number of registered unemployed, 44.9% were women.
The level of registered unemployment in the total labor force was 1.7%.
