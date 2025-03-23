Most dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan exported to EAEU states

According to Urmat Takirov, Director of the Kyrgyz Export Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, in recent years the number of enterprises engaged in the export of dried fruits has increased in the country.

The geography of supplies is expanding and covers such countries as Türkiye, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, as well as European countries.

“Dried fruits are collected by ordinary residents of the country's regions, but specialized companies are engaged in their export. Among the products with high export potential on international markets, dried apricots and prunes are especially in demand. In addition, there is a stable demand abroad for walnuts,” Takirov noted.

Earlier it was reported that the 500 kV power transmission line connecting Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan under the Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) is set to be energized on March 31, 2025.