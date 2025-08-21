Unemployment among U.S. young tech specialists hits 6%

The jobless rate for American IT graduates aged 22 to 27 has reached 6.1%, more than double that of biology or art history graduates. For programmers, the figure stands at 7.5%, highlighting growing difficulties for new entrants in the technology sector.

The rise is linked to mass layoffs at major tech companies such as Amazon, Meta, and Intel, which have reduced entry-level hiring while focusing on cost-cutting. At the same time, the rapid spread of AI coding assistants is automating tasks traditionally performed by junior developers. This allows experienced specialists to increase productivity but leaves fewer opportunities for graduates.

Data from the job portal Indeed shows junior developer vacancies are down 21% compared to pre-pandemic levels, even as demand for senior staff rises. The problem is compounded by oversupply: in 2024, U.S. universities produced about 170,000 IT graduates, more than twice the number in 2014.

Many young specialists report sending out hundreds of resumes without success, reflecting a highly competitive and unresponsive job market. Analysts note that the situation marks a structural shift in the IT sector, once seen as a guaranteed route to stable, high-paying jobs.

Experts warn that without intervention from policymakers, educational institutions, and industry leaders, the 6% unemployment rate may rise further, underscoring deeper challenges in preparing the workforce for an AI-driven future.

