EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    UNDP to support priority projects for developing Tajikistan’s economy

    15:40, 2 June 2025

    On 30 May, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, Zavki Zavkizoda, met in Dushanbe with the UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director of UNDP, Ivana Živković, Khovar reports. 

    UNDP to support priority projects for Tajikistan’s national economy
    Photo credit: Khovar

    Zavkizoda emphasized that cooperation between Tajikistan and UNDP remains at a high level, with practical steps being taken toward the implementation of ongoing projects.

    The Minister highlighted the need to attract additional funding for key national economic priorities, including in green energy, water resource management, climate resilience, local development, and digital transformation.

    Ms. Živković expressed UNDP’s readiness to support all proposals presented by the Tajik side, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Tajikistan.

    UNDP has been operating in Tajikistan since 1994. Over the years, it has invested more than $615 million in economic and social development initiatives. Currently, 37 projects totaling over $60 million are being implemented across the country.

    Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan reports growth in extraction of coal, crude oil and natural gas. 

    World News Central Asia Tajikistan Economy UNDP
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All