UNDP to support priority projects for developing Tajikistan’s economy

Zavkizoda emphasized that cooperation between Tajikistan and UNDP remains at a high level, with practical steps being taken toward the implementation of ongoing projects.

The Minister highlighted the need to attract additional funding for key national economic priorities, including in green energy, water resource management, climate resilience, local development, and digital transformation.

Ms. Živković expressed UNDP’s readiness to support all proposals presented by the Tajik side, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Tajikistan.

UNDP has been operating in Tajikistan since 1994. Over the years, it has invested more than $615 million in economic and social development initiatives. Currently, 37 projects totaling over $60 million are being implemented across the country.

