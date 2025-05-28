Tajikistan reports growth in extraction of coal, crude oil and natural gas
16:12, 28 May 2025
In the first four months of 2025, Tajikistan’s extractive industry produced goods worth over 6.3 billion somoni, nearly doubling (1.9 times) compared to the same period in 2024, the Agency on Statistics of Tajikistan reported, Khovar reports.
Production increases were recorded across several sectors: hard and brown coal extraction rose by 12.6%, crude oil and natural gas production grew 2.9 times, metal ore extraction increased by 1.9 times, and other mineral resources extraction surged by 44.2%.
As reported previously, Tajikistan is set to implement 11 educational projects worth billions of somoni.