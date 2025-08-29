UNDP to join construction of new water reservoirs in Kazakhstan

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Resident Representative of the UN Development Program in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia in Astana.

The first phase of the project aims at construction of four new and reconstruction of four existing water reservoirs, as well as reconstruction of 115 canals.

The sides also discussed the measures to upgrade the project’s efficiency, as well as interaction of all participating sides.

Notably, in July 2025, the Kazakh Ministry together with the Islamic Development Bank took a decision to attract the UNDP as an international consultant for the project.

As Minister Nurzhigitov noted, the UNDP’s participation will let raise the project to a new level.

“The work financed by the Islamic Development Bank is underway to implement the Concept for the Development of the Water Resources Management System. The project’s regulatory-legal framework has been updated, all necessary institutions have been set up. We hope that our cooperation will let achieve the Concept’s target indicators,” Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.

Earlier, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan held intergovernmental talks to discuss irrigation water supply to southern Kazakhstan.