    Irrigation water supply to southern Kazakhstan in focus of intergovernmental talks in Tashkent, Bishkek

    19:23, 30 July 2025

    In line with a directive of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev visited Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on July 28-29, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Water supply to southern Kazakhstan discussed in Tashkent, Bishkek
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    In Kyrgyzstan, he held talks with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev and heads of relevant government agencies.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    The parties discussed the operating mode of the Naryn Cascade, the Talas Basin, and the Kirov and Orto-Tokoy reservoirs in August. Following the meeting, the sides agreed on additional supply of water volumes lost due to drought and low inflow, as per the previously approved agreements.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    On July 29, in Tashkent, Kanat Bozumbayev had a meeting with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and heads of water and energy agencies. The sides approved the measures to eliminate the delay in water supply within two weeks.

    Water resources Water shortage Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
