UNDP local governance project to cover five regions of Kazakhstan

The meeting brought together UN representatives, heads of central government agencies, and regional administrations.

Zhumangarin said Kazakhstan remains strongly committed to the global sustainable development agenda and has established itself as a regional leader in Central Asia, enhancing its positions at the international arena.

“As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized, the implementation of the SDGs is directly linked to our national priorities. Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the President noted that Kazakhstan had integrated sustainable development goals into state planning and budgeting processes. We attach particular importance to cooperation with international organizations in achieving these objectives,” he said.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa highlighted the importance of preparing an annual national SDG report, aligning budget planning with sustainable development goals, and strengthening regional cooperation. She also emphasized joint efforts between Kazakhstan and the United Nations on climate change and water resource management.

UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia underscored the country’s progress in integrating the SDGs into the national planning system. She said the next key step would be adapting national priorities to the specific needs of each region, expanding local self-government, and unlocking territorial economic potential.

With support from the European Union, a three-year initiative to advance local self-government reform has been launched. The project will be implemented jointly with the Ministry of National Economy and local executive authorities in five regions: Abai, Zhetysu, Turkistan, Mangystau, and Kostanay. The initiative aims to stimulate local economies, strengthen regional capacity, expand employment opportunities, and increase household incomes.

Participants reviewed interim SDG implementation indicators and discussed future priorities. Among the achievements highlighted was progress in the SDG indicator measuring population coverage by the social protection system. The number of beneficiary families declined from 54,400 in 2025 to 41,300 currently.

In Kyzylorda кegion, 99.3% of schools have created conditions for inclusive education, while issues related to three-shift and dilapidated schools have been fully resolved.

In Zhetysu region, 110 settlements have been gasified, up from just five in 2022. Regional gasification has reached 67.2%, covering 467,000 people. Authorities plan to gasify another 16 settlements this year, increasing coverage to 72%.

Participants identified the development of a comprehensive national system for regular monitoring and evaluation of SDG implementation as a key priority, with efforts to localize SDG indicators set to continue at the regional level.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kazakh Energy Ministry together with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) proceeded to developing a project initiative on digital intelligent power grids.