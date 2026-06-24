Kazakhstan, UNDP explore digital smart grid project

Representatives of the Kazakh Energy Ministry, UNDP, KEGOC, state energy control committee and international and national experts attended the working meetings in Astana.

This event was held as part of the preparations for the Demand-driven Digital Smart Grids joint project.

The project aims to create conditions to increase the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s power system through modern digital technologies.

Those gathered focused on the key elements of the project, including the development of energy market aggregators and the creation of digital consumer profiles.

The Ministry regards the development of intellectual networks and energy sector digitalization as one of the key directions of sector modernization. The project will also contribute to raising the reliability of energy supplies and strengthening cybersecurity and digital infrastructure in the energy sector.

To note, on June 8, Kazakhstan and South Korea held talks in Astana on expanding nuclear energy cooperation, including the introduction of small modular reactors (SMRs), human resource training, and scientific and technical collaboration.