UNDP launches 'Integra' initiative in Mongolia

This Initiative will be piloted in Mongolia, the Republic of Angola, the Republic of Madagascar, and the Republic of Zimbabwe, with support from the Governments of the Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg through UNDP’s Funding Window for Governance, Peacebuilding, Crisis and Resilience. It is designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance within the mining sector.

The “Integra” Initiative focuses on identifying and mitigating integrity risks in the management of natural resources, particularly mining, through innovative, inclusive, and gender-sensitive approaches. It will also include small grants to support local and national stakeholders in testing practical and innovative solutions.

