Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Denmark

The Head of State decreed to relieve Gabit Koishibayev of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia.

The President also appointed Sergey Viktorov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sweden Olzhas Suleimenov is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Denmark concurrently.

Recall that the Head of State appointed Tolezhan Barlybayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.