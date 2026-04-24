UNDP eyes Almaty sub-regional office to enhance regional synergy

At the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev noted the importance of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with UNDP, highlighting its significance for advancing sustainable development priorities and strengthening regional engagement, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed appreciation to UNDP for its support in organizing the Summit and for its active participation in the event, underscoring the organization’s significant contribution to advancing regional dialogue on water resources, environmental issues, and the climate agenda.

Particular attention was given to strengthening coordination through the UN Regional Centre on SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as to the prospects of establishing a UNDP sub-regional office in Almaty aimed at enhancing regional synergies.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the UNDP Country Programme for Kazakhstan (2026–2030), water governance issues, including challenges related to the Aral Sea and the establishment of a UN International Water Organization, as well as joint work within the framework of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue developing partnership in order to achieve common goals.

Earlier, Minister Kosherbayev met with Tatiana Molcean, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. The parties reviewed the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNECE. Areas of focus included sustainable development, environment, transport, and energy.